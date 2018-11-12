In the video, Manoj Tiwari can be heard saying that if Sonia Gandhi had performed Chhath Puja her child would have been intelligent. He later advised Sonia Gandhi and asked her to perform Chhath Puja. He added that if she can't perform the puja, she should indulge in the celebrations. He further urged the media to not to sensationalize his remark.

Actor, singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is back in the headlines for his controversial remark against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Mocking Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Manoj Tiwari said that the mothers who perform Chhath Puja give birth to intelligent children but still Sonia Gandhi ignore Chhath celebrations. the matter was highlighted after a video of Manoj Tiwari went viral on social media. In the viral video, the BJP MP Tiwari said that there are problems because Sonia Gandhi never performed Chhath Puja.

In the video, Manoj Tiwari can be heard saying that if Sonia Gandhi had performed Chhath Puja her child would have been intelligent. He later advised Sonia Gandhi and asked her to perform Chhath Puja. He added that if she can’t perform the puja, she should indulge in the celebrations. He further urged the media to not to sensationalize his remark. He claimed that mothers who perform chhath puja giver birth to intelligent children. Manoj Tiwari later added that performing chhath puja makes children intelligent, patriot and not corrupt. the following remarks were made by the BJP leader while he was addressing an event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

BJP leader Manoj Tewari later made headlines after he said that like Assam Delhi should also implement NRC. He added that they should start it from Okhla. Hitting out at AAPL MLA Amanatullah Khan, Tiwari said that Khan was patronising illegal occupants in the area. he claimed that the authorities are afraid of taking action as he belongs to the ruling party. Manoj Tiwari said that he will be holding a protest at DND flyway against the illegal encrochment in Okhla on governmnet land and Yamuna riverbed.

