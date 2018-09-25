The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who broke the sealed lock of a house in east Delhi, to come up with a list of 10,00 unauthorised properties in the National Capital by Wednesday. Tiwari had earlier justified his act questioning why only one house was sealed by officials if there were 1,000 unauthorised houses.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta has directed Tiwari to appear on October 3

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who broke the sealed lock of a house in east Delhi, to come up with a list of 10,00 unauthorised properties in the National Capital by Wednesday. Tiwari had earlier, in a TV interview, justified his act saying that he opposes the pick and choose system of the officials. He had raised questions why only one house was sealed by officials if there were 1,000 unauthorised houses.

“You claimed in your TV interview there are 1000 unauthorized properties that should be sealed. Give us a list by tomorrow morning and we will give u the authority to seal. Go and seal. We will make you the sealing officer,” Supreme Court bench was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

Delhi BJP chief had broken sealed lock by the EDMC of a house for allegedly running an illegal dairy from the premises. Following the incident, the Supreme Court-monitored committee which is to identify and seal buildings that violate land use norms submitted a report in the top court about the incident.

DISTURBING STATE OF AFFAIRS

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta has directed Tiwari to appear on October 3 when it will hear the matter.

Earlier, while taking note of the report of the court-appointed committee’s report in this regard, the Supreme Court had that it reflected a “rather disturbing state of affairs”.

In its report, the monitoring committee has said that “despite repeated directions of this court, the members of political parties and other such persons are intentionally and deliberately violating and showing utter disgrace to the directions passed by the court for political gains”.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More