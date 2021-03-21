The National Investigation Agency's forensic unit investigated gelatin in the Mansukh murder case. The NIA team is now on the hunt for Vaze's five luxury cars' owners. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of seeking Rs 100 crore per month from him.

Till now, the gelatin seizure case involving the Mansukh Murder Mystery has remained closed. All of the proof has now been thoroughly examined with the support of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) forensic unit. According to reports, the NIA can investigate the Mansukh Murder Case after Gelatin. On friday, Hemant Nagrale, the current Mumbai Police Chief, met with the NIA team.

Meanwhile, police officer Sachin has revealed a number of secrets, on the basis of which the NIA has gathered evidence from all angles. In the same facts, a 6-member forensic team from Pune to Mumbai NIA office is investigating 5 luxury vehicles belonging to Vaze.

The investigation of the gelatin explosive-rich Scorpio has been assigned to the same team. Aside from that, the forensic team is gathering technical evidence such as burned kurtas from Mulund, electronic devices from its police headquarters, documents discovered in Thane’s Saket housing complex, and cash from luxury cars. The NIA team is now on the lookout for the owners of Vaze’s five luxury cars. A Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes, and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado are among the cars.

Also, Anil Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Home Minister, has been accused by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. He has written a letter to the state’s Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, in this regard. According to reports in the media, the former commissioner has accused Anil Deshmukh of seeking Rs 100 crore per month. Please inform me that Parambir Singh was recently removed from his role as Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the letter, Parambir Singh wrote, “Sachin Vaze informed me that Anil Deshmukh has demanded 100 crore rupees per month from him.”

Following Sachin Vaze’s arrest in the gelatin case and the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, now fingers are being pointed at the Home Ministry’s functioning. The BJP, (biggest opposition) is also calling for Anil Deshmukh’s resignation as Home Minister. However, Deshmukh claimed that he met with Pawar and told him of the most recent developments in the Scorpio car case. He also mentioned that his meeting with Sharad Pawar for the Mihan project was already scheduled.

