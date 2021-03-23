In the Lok Sabha, members of the ruling party create a ruckus over recent events in Maharashtra. Due to the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner claiming that Maharashtra Home Minister ordered police to recover Rs 100 crore per month, the House was adjourned until 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Also, the ATS has arrested two people claiming to have solved the Mansukh Hiren death case and has made Sachin Vaze the main accused in this case. The Maharashtra ATS has also revealed that the case was a ruse.

On Monday, members of the ruling party raised a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over recent events in Maharashtra, forcing the house’s proceedings to be adjourned until 12.30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Even when no time left several members of the ruling party attempted to raise this question. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, refused to allow it. Last week, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had instructed police officers to recover Rs 100 crore per month.

A political storm erupted in the state as a result of this letter. BJP representatives in the Lok Sabha on Monday raised the issue of allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against the state Home Minister, demanding an investigation from central agencies as well as the resignation of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Home Minister.

The BJP accused Maharashtra’s Chief Minister of staying quiet despite the fact that it was a very serious matter, while the Shiv Sena and Congress accused the Centre of attempting to destabilize the Maharashtra government.

According to ATS, Vinayak Shinde, who is still on bail after being found guilty in the Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter, has been arrested. A gambler named Naresh Gore has also been arrested by the ATS. Sachin Vaze tried to prove that when Mansukh Hiren died, he was raiding a bar in Mumbai’s Dongri area. The Maharashtra ATS revealed with the aid of major technical experts that the case was actually a plot that involved WhatsApp calls and fake Tawde profiles. The ATS was able to track down the person who made the last WhatsApp call to Hiren.

During investigation it is found that more than ten people were present at the time Mansukh Hiren was killed. Some of whom may have been police officers. As per reports, Vinayak Shinde was also present. The curtain is now being pulled back on this whole incident. The manner in which this whole scandal was carried out has come to light, but it remains to be seen for what reason it was carried out.

