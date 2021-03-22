A day after NIA took over the case of Mansukh Hiren, DIG Shivdeep Lande of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed that his team has solved the case and stated that Sachin Vaze is the main accused.

Maharashtra ATS on Sunday has named ‘Sachin Vaze’, a known encounter specialist as the main accused in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. Hiren’s dead body was found in a creek on 5th March after he was summoned by the police for interrogation in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Deputy General of Police Shivdeep Lande has claimed to have solved the riddle of the case. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said that the riddle of very sensitive Mansukh Hiren murder has been solved. He further saluted all his ATS officer and police force colleagues who worked day and night to solve this case legally. Lande also stated that the case has been one of the most complex and challenging cases of his career.

The statement comes a day after the Maharashtra ATS arrested two persons- Vinayak B Shinde, a suspended Mumbai police official, and Naresh R Gor, a cricket bookie as part of the investigation. a Thane court sent the two arrested persons to ATS custody till March 30.

Also Read: Mansukh Hiren death case: Maha BJP protests against Anil Deshmukh amid sacked cop Param Bir Singh’s claims

Sachin Vaze suspended assistant police officer has been labelled as a key conspirator in this case and is currently the ”most wanted” in the remand application of the arrested duo. A day before Vaze’s arrest, he had filed an anticipatory bail case before the Thane court in Hiren’s alleged Murder case, the court further had sought ATS response. On Friday, the ATS stated that it further needs to investigate the case and especially find out Vaze’s role in the murder.

Also Read: European Nations Signal Opposition Against China’s Intimidation in South China Sea