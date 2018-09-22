Manvendra Singh, son of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, announced his exit from the BJP on Saturday. The Rajasthan BJP MLA made this announcement at a rally in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Announcing his decision, Manvendra Singh said joining the party was his biggest mistake.

Manvendra Singh, son of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, announced his exit from the BJP on Saturday. The Rajasthan BJP MLA made this announcement at a rally in Barmer district of Rajasthan. His decision to quit the saffron party is significant as Rajasthan will go to polls later this year. At the rally, he asserted that his decision to join the BJP was a big mistake. Kamal ka phool (BJP’s symbol), badi bhool, Manvendra Singh said while announcing his decision.

When asked if he will join the Congress party, he said he would like to thank his supporters, adding that their decision will be his decision. Earlier, the MLA referred to the denial of a party ticket to his father Jaswant Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Manvendra Singh was expelled from BJP in 2014.

“I congratulate my dear friend Manvendra Singh for leaving the BJP. The manner in which they humiliated Jaswant Singh ji – it should have happened earlier, ” said Former Union Minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari on Twitter. Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in later this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

