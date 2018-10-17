Manvendra Singh, son of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaswant Singh, on Wednesday joined Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, reports said. Manvendra Singh said he met Rahul Gandhi in the morning on Wednesday and the Congress president welcomed him to the party fold. Singh also said that he has full confidence that his supporters will continue to support him.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday also made it clear that Manvendra Singh would join Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Fifty-four-year-old Manvendra Singh is BJP’s estranged legislator from Sheo in Rajasthan. He had announced his exit from the party on September 22 at the ‘Swabhiman rally’ that he addressed in Pachpadra (Barmer).

Delhi: Manvendra Singh joins Congress party, says, "I met Rahul Gandhi in the morning today and he welcomed me into the Party. I have confidence that my supporters will continue to support me." pic.twitter.com/D7rrgXbAM3 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

According to reports, the journalist-turned-politician had publicly said that there were major ideological differences between him and the BJP .

Earlier, the BJP had denied party ticket to Jaswant Singh but his son Manvendra was offered a ticket to contest assembly polls in December 2013 which he had won.

Jaswant Singh had quit the BJP to contest as an independent from Barmer in 2014 general election bust lost. Former Union minister and BJP co-founder Jaswant Singh is in a coma for four years now.

