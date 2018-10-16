The BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha’s son Manvendra Singh has announced to join Congress. Talking to the reports, Manvendra Singh announced, “Yes, I will be joining Congress.” The BJP leader had last month shared the news of his exit from the saffron party after the Swabhimaan Rally held in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Earlier, Manvendra Singh and his wife had lashed out at Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje at a rally in Barmer and had dropped a hint that they may quit BJP and join the opposition.
Leave a Reply