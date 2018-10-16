Former Union Minister and BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh has announced to join Congress soon. The Rajasthan BJP leader announced that he will join Congress with his wife soon. A few days ago during the Swabhimaan Rally held in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Manvendra Singh had dropped a hint about his transfer from BJP to Congress and now he has confirmed the news.

The BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha’s son Manvendra Singh has announced to join Congress. Talking to the reports, Manvendra Singh announced, “Yes, I will be joining Congress.” The BJP leader had last month shared the news of his exit from the saffron party after the Swabhimaan Rally held in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Earlier, Manvendra Singh and his wife had lashed out at Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje at a rally in Barmer and had dropped a hint that they may quit BJP and join the opposition.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More