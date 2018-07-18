As heavy rains continue in many parts of Kerala, at least 12 trains were cancelled and schools were shut on Wednesday, July 18. The rains are expected to continue till July 19. Sharp showers affected road and rail traffic due to water-logging in many parts of the state. The Disaster Management Authority has adviced the public to avoid stepping into the sea as there's a possibility of rising in the water levels.

The towns in the central district of Kottayam- Pala, Kumarakom, Ettumanoor, Vaikom were worst hit by rains

As sharp showers hit Kerala, at least 12 trains were cancelled and schools were shut down on Wednesday morning, July 18. Due to massive rains, at least 12 people have been killed and 6 others went missing. The rains are likely to continue till July. 19. Ernakulam District Administration has announced holiday all over the state and in private schools in the region. Many colleges have also postponed the exams, as reported by Manorama Online.

Heavy rains continue were witnessed in Kottayam and Idukki. The towns in the central district of Kottayam- Pala, Kumarakom, Ettumanoor, Vaikom were worst hit by rains. As rains resulted in a mudslide in many parts of Idukki, Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway was blocked. According to a report published by Zeenews, a total of 34,693 people from 8,033 families were shifted to 265 relief camps all over the state.

A similar situation has been witnessed in Alappuzha as the AC road which connects to Alappuzha and Kottayam was completely submerged in water.

Responding to the mishap, Chief Minister of KeralaPinarayi Vijayan directed various district collectors to release relief funds and provide other necessary means to the needy people.

In view of the perennial rains, the Disaster Management Authority has yet again come out with guidelines for the affected people. They have adviced the public o avoid going near the sea and they must be cautious of rivers, water-logging because of the possibility of rising in the water levels.

