Maoists kill 4 BSF jawans in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district: At least four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district today. Several others sustained severe injuries, reports said.

Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted at the BSF jawans of 114 Battalion and opened indiscriminate firing on them around 11:45 am on Thursday, reports said. The incident took place when the jawans were conducting an area domination patrol.

This is the first Maoist attack after the Election Commission announced poll dates for the state on March 10, 2019. The Maoists are trying to spread fear psychosis to disrupt the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.

In a similar incident, more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019.

More details awaited.

