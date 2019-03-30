On Thursday, Gaikwad had said that party was ignoring him as it was busy giving tickets to newly inducted members like Urmila Matondkar who got the ticket within days of joining the party. Criticising Congress, he said there has been the delay for facilitating his entry into the party despite his desire to join the grand old party

Social activist and Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade member, Praveen Gaikwad on Saturday joined Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and KC Venugopal. Earlier, Gaikwad had expressed his resentment saying the party was busy inducting the likes of actor Urmila Matondkar.

On Thursday, Gaikwad had said that party was ignoring him as it was busy giving tickets to newly inducted members like Urmila Matondkar who got the ticket within days of joining the party. Criticising Congress, he said there has been the delay for facilitating his entry into the party despite his desire to join the grand old party. Gaikwad is a close aide of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. He was part of multiple agitations including vandalism of Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. After Gaikwad had announced his withdrawal from the party on Thursday, there were reports that Congress leader Arvind Shinde will be contesting from Pune city for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mumbai: Maratha leader Pravin Gaikwad joins Congress in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/ByOZEmGq3H — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Now, after his induction in the party on Saturday, the newly inducted Congress leader is likely to get the ticket from Pune against BJP’s Girish Bapat. Fielding candidate from Pune city has been a task for the city unit of Congress since former MP Suresh Kalmadi was caught in the 2010 Commonwealth Games scandal. Even during the 2014 general elections, the Congress lost to BJP as it fielded Vishwajeet Kadam just a few days before the closure of nominations.

