Almost a week after the Maratha community staged violent protests in Maharashtra demanding reservation, a 38-year-old Marathi committed suicide on Monday to support his community over quota demand. The deceased was later identified as Kachru Kalyane who hung himself from the ceiling of his room to support the reservation demand. Reportedly it is the fourth death that took place in Mumbai since July 25. The following development comes to light a few days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated that efforts are being put in to address the issue. Earlier, the CM had assured support to the community and had ordered a partial withdrawal of that the police cases against the youths involved in the violent protests.

The following development comes to light after a man from Aurangabad had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Apart from a man killing himself for quota, several clashes between police and mob were witnessed in Solapur.

The man who committed suicide was later identified as Pramod Patil. Before committing suicide, Patil took to his Facebook handle and said that he will be jumping in front of the train to support the Maratha reservation agitation. At least 4 to 5 people have lost their lives in Maratha reservation agitation.

Earlier, a man who was severely injured in the clashes on Wednesday succumbed to injuries on Sunday at the hospital where he was being treated.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, Congress wrote a letter to Governor Vidyasagar Rao and sought his interference in the matter. They further demanded a 16% reservation to the Maratha community.

