In a bid to put a full stop to the raging protests in the state over Maratha reservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday confirmed that a joint statement has been signed to give reservation to the agitating Marathas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further stressed that the state government stands in the support of the reservation to Marathas and it is following the requisite process to implement it as soon as possible.

While speaking to media, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that he held a meeting with state leaders from various sections on Thursday morning and it was then that all the concerned parties decided to sign the joint statement aimed at providing the quota to Marathas.

Today a meeting was held with state leaders from diverse sections&a joint statement has been signed to give reservation to Marathas lawfully.State Govt stands in absolute support for #MarathaReservation&we are following requisite process to do it at the earliest: Maha CM Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/PHJWAzllAC — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

Ever since Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) shifted gears of their protests demanding reservation for their community, there was a widespread feeling that their demands will be met sooner than later. Because there was no objection to the calls of Maratha reservation by any political party and even Shiv Sena, which has time and again condemned the caste-based reservations, showed its support to the demands of the Marathas in the state.

Although BJP has also been a vocal champion of the reservation, it has been wary of the repercussions of bringing an Ordinance to grant the quota. On the other hand, Maratha Kranti Morcha has continued to distance itself from any political party while simultaneously carrying out state-wide protests. A couple of days ago, when Devendra Fadnavis called the MKM leaders for a meeting to discuss the issue, the Maratha leaders rejected the proposal saying there was nothing to discuss in the matter.

