In the wake of massive protest by Maratha community, section 144 was imposed in Chakan area in Pune after a group of protesters destroyed at least 50 vehicles and torched five buses. Members of the community have been demanding reservation and the government jobs and the education sector.

Many of the protestors also decided to create a blockade on several roads by organising a sit-down protest

The Maratha reservation agitation escalated in Pune’s Chakan area, on Monday, July 30, after a group of agitators destroyed at least 50 vehicles and torched 5 buses, which lead to the imposition of Section 144 in the area by the Pune rural police.

Pune: Earlier visuals of protests over #MarathaReservation from Chakan area where Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed due to the protests. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vDq2q9I1tA — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

State-wide protest across Maharashtra has resulted in deadlock in the state, affecting people’s life. Incidents of stone pelting, arson and vandalism have been dealt with police personnel, which has resorted to lathi charge in some places to dispel the protesters.

The sir for reservation turned violent after a when a 28-year-old Maratha youth Kakasaheb Dattatraya Shinde, a week ago died by jumping into the Godavari river, Aurangabad.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray urged the Maratha community to maintain law and order in the state.

He also said that Sena MLAs would meet Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis to find a permanent solution to the demands of the community.

