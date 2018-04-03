The Gujarat High Court on Monday observed non-consensual sex in a marriage cannot be classified as rape. However, the court also stated that forcing your married partner to have oral sex will be considered cruel. Meanwhile, the court also underlined the need to make marital rape criminal offence.

While quashing a First Information Report (FIR) filed by a woman against her husband for raping her, the Gujarat High Court on Monday observed non-consensual sex by a husband cannot be classified as rape. However, the court also stated that forcing your married partner to have oral sex will be considered cruel. The Gujarat HC further added that the ‘destructive attitude’ that promotes rape in marriage should be made a punishable offence under the law. In a recent case filed against a doctor by her wife, who is also a doctor, the husband was accused of rape and physical harassment. The wife also revealed that her husband forced her to have oral sex with him.

Reports said the woman also accused husband and his parents of torturing her of dowry. Justice JB Pardiwala stated that the husband cannot be booked for raping his wife since Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code provides that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, who is not under 18 years of age, is not rape. The judge has quashed the rape charges against the husband, but, has directed police to book the man for sexual and domestic violence. According to reports, the man had moved the High Court against the complaint in August last year. The court also guided the woman that she can initiate proceedings against her husband for unnatural sex under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has also directed the investigation officers to examine whether dowry demands were made earlier before registering a case against the Dowry Prohibition Act. Meanwhile, underlining a need to make marital rape criminal offence, the judge wrote: “The total statutory abolition of the marital rape is the first necessary step in teaching societies that dehumanised treatment of women will not be tolerated and that the marital rape is not a husband’s privilege, but rather a violent act and an injustice that must be criminalised.”

