Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, who was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council finally on Wednesday after 10 years of India’s efforts to get him tagged such so as to deny him funding for terror activities, suddenly found himself to be a Google darling with search volumes for him topping even India’s favourite former porn star Sunny Leone but Azhar could not beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings whose search surged later on ahead of today’s match.

Masood Azhar is finally a global terrorist but cricket aficionados in India had more important things to worry about as Chennai Super Kings are taking on now IPL toppers Delhi Capitals. But the rest of the day belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the Congress wants him dead during a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the fifth phase of polling.

The search volume for Masood Azhar began to take off as TV channels picked up India’s ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin’s tweet thanking each and every country, big and small, for helping India get to the terror mastermind. The Jaish-e-Mohammed chief had been a thorn in India’s side ever since he and two other terrorists were freed in an exchange of passengers of the Indian Airlines IC-814 hijacking in 1999.

But, heck, cricket is more important in India which is a self-professed, self-attested and self-sold cricket-mad country with the search projections for CSK turning supersonic in the last few minutes. Hope, Sunny Leone doesn’t mind the shifting of attention for this brief bit.

