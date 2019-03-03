Masood Azhar dead: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar is dead, claimed media reports on Sunday. However, Pakistan is yet to confirm these media reports. Masood Azhar was reportedly injured in Balakot strike by Indian Air Force. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had confirmed in an interview that he was in touch with Pakistani authorities and he is unwell.

Pakistan has also turned into one of the biggest allies for China when it comes to economic cooperation

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar is dead, claimed media reports on Sunday citing rumours. However, authorities in Pakistan are yet to confirm these media reports. Masood Azhar was reportedly injured in Balakot strike by Indian Air Force last month. In an interview to CNN this week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had confirmed that he was in touch with Pakistani authorities and he is unwell.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terror organisation based in Pakistan, had carried out a suicide bombing attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that left 49 CRPF personnel dead and triggered tension between two nations. JeM as an organisation has been included in the sanctions list of the United Nations Security Council. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More