Pakistan to enforce sanctions on Masood Azhar, says acted against JeM chief before UN listing: Pakistan on Wednesday reacted after UN designated Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the country had acted against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief even before UN’s listing. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan’s position is in line with the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan who clearly stated that there is no space for any proscribed organization to operate from Pakistani territory, reports said.

Opposing the alleged politicization of the UN Sanctions Committee, Faisal said that over the last few years, many states including Pakistan have been concerned at an increasing trend of politicization of the UN Security Council 1267 Committee, including attempts to include matters that are unrelated to the technical criteria.

Faisal maintained that the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee listing is governed by clear rules and its decisions are taken through consensus, adding that Pakistan has always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and has opposed the politicization of the committee.

Faisal was quoted by Ary News as saying that Committee procedures allow members to place technical holds to provide additional time for further discussions to reach a common understanding on matters under its consideration. He added that many members have placed technical holds on various listing proposals.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan would immediately enforce the sanctions imposed on the Jaish chief as it always does with the UN cases, Dawn reported.

The listing of JeM chief as a UN-designated terrorist is seen as a major diplomatic victory for India. After the Pulwama suicide attack on February, India intensified its campaign to designate Azhar as a UN-declared terrorist.

Earlier, China was objecting to the efforts of India by blocking the resolutions, however, the South Asian giant today lifted objections in the case.

