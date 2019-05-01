Masood Azhar declared global terrorist, here is how social media reacted: Masood Azhar'sJaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit has launched several attacks in India including Parliament, Pathankot and the recent Pulwama terror attack on February 14. After the Pulwama suicide bombing, India intensified efforts get Azhar declared as a global terrorist.

Masood Azhar declared global terrorist: India on Wednesday registered a big diplomatic win after Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist. It was possible after China lifted the technical hold on the resolution, which had earlier saved Azhar on the one or the other pretext. Azhar is a founder of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which is involved in the killing of hundreds of people. His terror outfit has launched several attacks in India including Parliament, Pathankot and the recent Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

After Azhar was named as a global terrorist, people on social media started expressing their views. In the few minutes, hashtag #MasoodAzhar started trending on Twitter.

India had intensified its campaign against Azhar after the Pulwama suicide attack which claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF jawans.

Here is the reaction of tweeple:

A grand victory for PM Modi government. — Ashok Bansal (@AshokBansal58) May 1, 2019

An another diplomatic victory of India

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Shirshendu Ghoshal (@shirshendu8) May 1, 2019

It is a good diplomatic victory after lots of efforts….but don’t add India is in safe hands on a day we have lost 16 soldiers… — Sanjiv Kumar (@SanjivKumar00) May 1, 2019

Nice sir this is India's deplomacy won…thanks to our Honarable Priminister Narendra Modi — Ramesh Honamore (@ramesh3241) May 1, 2019

You forgot to congratulate the PM @narendramodi …under whose able leadership the Diplomats are working … — Sumit K Sharma (@HBK1984) May 1, 2019

I remember what u said that day sir…

To have patience😊😊 India salutes our diplomats serving all over world and esp. In UN🙏🙏 — Anvisha Singh (@singh_anvisha) May 1, 2019

We Indian's are greatfull to you and your team for all diplomatic efforts. 🙏 — Anup Poddar (@stewmdrg_anup) May 1, 2019

@AkbaruddinIndia @UN congratulations and very well deserved. Make India proud!!! — Chowkidar Vish Sathappan (@VishSathappan) November 16, 2015

Who is Masood Azhar?

Born in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur in 1966, Jaish chief is the son of a cleric-cum school headmaster. After dropping out of the school, he took admission in Jamia Uloom Islamic school and completed graduation. This madrasa was associated with a terror outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar.

During the Soviet Union’s occupation in Afghanistan, he was assigned the post to motivate people for the jihad. Keeping in view his hold on Urdu and Arabic languages, he was also given the editorial responsibilities of Sad’e Mujahidin and Sawte Kashmir publications.

After becoming the general secretary of Harkat-ul-Ansar, Azhar spread his activities by visiting countries like Zambia, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and Albania. After the eruption of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, Azhar shifted his group’s activities in the valley.

For the first time, he entered Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir on a fake identity. However, he had to face arrest from the security forces in south Kashmir in 1995.

In order to get him released from Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal jail, his brother Ibrahim Athar including others hijacked Indian Airlines Flight IC814 from Nepal. The flight along with hundreds of passengers landed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar. The hijackers demanded Azhar’s release in return of IC814 which was met by the then BJP government. After that, Azhar founded JeM and got involved in the terror activities mostly in Kashmir.

