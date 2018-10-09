An intelligence officer said that Masood Azhar has been diagnosed with several life-threatening ailments which have reportedly eaten his body like termites. As per reports, the 50-year-old terrorist is suffering from ailments that have severely affected his kidney and spinal cord which have restricted his movement to bed only.

The intelligence officer further added that JeM boss Masood Azhar is bed-ridden from past 1.5 years and is being treated at a military hospital in Rawalpindi. Doctors at the Combined Military Hospital are said to be treating the terrorist who is responsible for thousands of killings.

While the reports of JeM boss’s health condition still remained unconfirmed, the intelligence officer claimed that Masood has not been seen in public for quite a long time. The following development comes to light months after the US and India had made efforts to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

However, China has been opposing the motion put forward by India and the US. China is the only country that stood in support of Masood Azhar and batted against designating him as a global terrorist.

Azhar has already been in the UN’s list of banned terror outfits.

Masood Azhar has several terror attacks on his hand. He is accused of attacking Indian Parliament in 2001 and then attacking Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in 2005. He is also said to be the mastermind behind Pathankot airbase attack in 2016 and also the Sunjuwan terror attack.

