Masood Azhar UNSC Ban: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday, March 15, 2019, said India had been constantly extending support to USA, UK and France for the past years to ban Jaish-E-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar.

Masood Azhar UNSC Ban: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on March 15, 2019, shed light on India’s constant support to USA, UK and France for the past years over banning Jaish-E-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule. During the press conference, Sushma Swaraj said in 2009, India under UPA was alone proposer. In 2016, India’s proposal was co-sponsored by USA, France and UK. In 2017, USA, UK and France moved the proposal. Later, in 2019, the proposal was moved by USA, France and UK and supported by 14 of the 15 UN Security Council Members and also co-sponsored by Australia, Bangladesh, Italy and Japan- non-members of the Security Council.

EAM Swaraj: I wish to apprise you of facts on listing of Masood Azhar under UNSC. Proposal has been mooted 4 times. In 2009, India under UPA was lone proposer. In 2016,India's proposal was co-sponsored by USA,France and UK. In 2017, USA,UK and France moved the proposal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yvU2PfrZbm — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

EAM Sushma Swaraj: In 2019, the proposal was moved by USA, France and UK and supported by 14 of the 15 UN Security Council Members and also co-sponsored by Australia, Bangladesh, Italy and Japan – non members of the Security Council. https://t.co/x4OYl8QEIO — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

France has decided to sanction United Nations’ decision of designating, Jaish-E-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar, as the global terrorist, at the national level by freezing his assets in the application of the Monetary and Financial Code. A joint decree of the Ministries of the Interior, and Economy and Finance was published on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the official gazette, as per the statement of Government of France. With the constant support of India in the fight against terrorism, France has taken this decision.

France has extended the support to India’s international campaign banning Masood Azhar as a terrorist who threatens global peace and safety.

The statement was posted by the Government of France, French Ambassador to India on social media. This move has come after the February 14th Pulwama attack. On February 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed keeping in view that JeM has claimed the responsibility of the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan will be more pressurised with France’s action to act against terror groups based in its territory. India has been demanding tough verifiable action against the terror groups and individuals like Masood Azhar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More