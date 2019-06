After Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit as Congress chief following its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. On Friday, several Congress leaders announced to quit from their party posts in honour of the Gandhian scion. The leaders have also called for a total revamp of the AICC and all its committees.

