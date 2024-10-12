Mass Resignation Invalid, Submit Individually: WB Govt On RG Kar Protest

On Saturday, the West Bengal government announced that the mass resignation of doctors from state-run hospitals is not valid, stating that resignations must be submitted individually according to service regulations. A group of doctors had submitted collectively signed resignation letters to express their support for junior colleagues who are on a fast-unto-death following the tragic […]

On Saturday, the West Bengal government announced that the mass resignation of doctors from state-run hospitals is not valid, stating that resignations must be submitted individually according to service regulations.

A group of doctors had submitted collectively signed resignation letters to express their support for junior colleagues who are on a fast-unto-death following the tragic rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressed the media at the state secretariat, Nabanna, saying, “A resignation is not valid unless it is personally submitted by the employee to the employer as per service rules.” He clarified that the letters sent by the doctors were simply collective signatures and did not specifically address any issues.

Bandyopadhyay emphasized the government’s intention to clarify any misunderstandings regarding the mass resignations by senior doctors from various government hospitals, including R G Kar Medical College and IPGMER and SSKM Hospital.

Earlier in the week, senior doctors at R G Kar Medical College submitted a jointly signed “mass resignation” letter in solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues, prompting similar letters from doctors in other state-run facilities.

Junior doctors across several government hospitals have been fasting to demand justice for their murdered colleague, the resignation of the state’s health secretary, and enhanced workplace safety.

The government confirmed that healthcare services in state-run hospitals have not been disrupted, as senior doctors continue to perform their duties. The junior doctors had previously lifted their total work stoppage at medical colleges and hospitals on October 4.

Officials described the mass resignations as a symbolic gesture of solidarity from senior doctors in support of their junior counterparts.

