Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike

Over 50 senior doctors at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) have submitted their mass resignation amid growing discontent over the state government’s response to recent demands made by junior doctors, including those related to safety of women, campus democracy, and hospital infrastructure.

Senior Doctors’ mass resignation

The Director of Medical Education received a mass resignation letter signed by leading professors and department leaders. It states that the doctors will continue working for now, emphasizing that their goal is not to disrupt patient care but to urge state officials to initiate a dialogue with the junior doctors.

“We, senior doctors, are giving mass resignation as the government seems oblivious to the deteriorating condition of the doctors on hunger strike,” read the letter, adding that individual resignations may follow if the situation does not improve.

Kinjal Nanda, a resident doctor at RGKMCH, expressed hope that the resignation of senior doctors would prompt a response from the government. He stated that the principal of RGKMCH, Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay, had been called to the State Secretariat following the submission of resignations.

The Protest of Junior Doctors

The junior doctors’ protest began in response to the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor on August 9, which shocked the medical community. The protest erupted with demands of the installation of CCTV cameras, improved hospital facilities, and a centralized referral system to manage patient flow.

Seven resident doctors from various state medical colleges have been on indefinite hunger strike for more than 60 hours, demanding justice for the victim and larger reforms in West Bengal’s state-run medical facilities.

On Tuesday, many doctors in West Bengal fasted for 12 or 24 hours in solidarity. Meanwhile, senior and junior doctors held protest demonstrations in South and Central Kolkata. Although police initially denied permission for rallies due to traffic concerns related to Durga Puja celebrations, doctors proceeded while attempting to keep open traffic lanes.

Government’s Response and Doctors’ Demands

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has urged the junior doctors to call off their hunger strike, assuring them that 90 percent of the government’s promised improvements to hospital conditions will be completed by next month.

However, resident doctors continue to urge swift action on their concerns, which include justice for the female doctor. Increased security at state hospitals, including additional female police officers, installation of critical infrastructure, such as CCTV cameras and on-call rooms, To address chronic staff shortages, a centralized referral system was established to speed hospital admissions, and bed occupancy and facilities were monitored more closely.

