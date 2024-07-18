Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Repair Workshop in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out at a car repair workshop in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon, according to a fire official.

Five fire tenders rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, which had engulfed the entire workshop. The cause of the fire remains unknown, stated the official.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire… We received the call at the state control room at 12:47,” said fire officer Md Ayoub.

Efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the fire, and further details regarding its origin will be determined later.

“The operation is still underway; we will provide more information once we understand how this incident occurred. We currently have five fire tenders here to manage the situation,” Ayoub added.

(Aside from the headline, This report is generated from the ANI news service. NewsX holds no responsibility for its content)

