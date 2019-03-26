Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory near Udyog Vihar extension in Greater Noida: Reports said 300 employees were present on the premises at the E Pack company that is located near LG intersection when the incident took place, However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory near Udyog Vihar extension in Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory near Udyog Vihar extension in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Reports said 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Reports said 300 employees were present on the premises at the E Pack company that is located near LG intersection when the incident took place, However, no loss of life has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

In February, a massive fire had broken out on the 3rd and 4th floor of the Metro Hospital in Noida’s sector 12 on Thursday. Metro Hospital chairman Purshotam Lal had said that the fire was small in nature and no patient was injured in the accident. The fire broke out when operations were underway in operation theatre of the hospital. Around 30-40 people have been rescued till now by authorities.

