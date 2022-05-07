A big fire broke out at a double-story structure in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday

A big fire broke out at a double-story structure in Indore’s Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, seven people charred to death, police said.

However, nine people were rescued as seven died in this massive fire.

According to preliminary information, the fire was started by an electric short circuit inside a residence, states Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, who was on the scene.

The Police Commissioner added, “Seven individuals have died, and nine people have been rescued so far by officials present at the scene.”

According to a fire department spokesman, “A short circuit could have ignited the fire. It took three hours for us to put out the fire.”