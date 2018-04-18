A massive fire broke out in a village near Shimla leading to the destruction of over 40 houses. reports say that there have been no casualties so far and the cause of the incident is being investigated. The people who have lost their homes in the fire have been taken to another place to provide them with some relief.

In a horrific incident, at least 40 houses turned to ashes after a massive fire broke out in Kaishani village near Shimla, according to reports by news agency, ANI.It has been reported that the fire broke out when all the people were inside their houses sleeping. Firefighters were alerted, who then rushed to the spots to douse the flames. After battling for several hours, the fire tenders managed to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

The cause of the incident is yet unknown. According to further reports, the cause of the fire is being investigated. The people who are going through the trauma of losing their homes are being taken to a different place to provide them with some relief. According to sources, this is the second major incident of fire that took place in areas around Shimla within two days. This is not the first incident, as there was another incident where a two-storied residence in Chaupal’s Bamta village, which was engulfed in flames on Tuesday in the morning.

The two-storey building was totally destroyed in the fire, however, there were no injuries reported from that incident too. The cause of the incident is under investigation. After such major terrible incidents, the particular administration in Shimla has been reportedly planning to carry out some fire campaign to make people aware of how to tackle such incidents.

