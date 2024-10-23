Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at a grocery shop in the Bramri area of J-K’s Kupwara district, the Indian Army said.

However, no casualties and no damage to animals were reported in the incident.

According to the Indian Army, “The fire broke out at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday and rapidly spread to the adjacent houses. The teams from Hamdard-e-Kupwara (41 RR) quickly responded to information from Sarpanch and arrived at the scene with their own resources, successfully carrying out the evacuation of all residents along with locals.”

The Kupwara Fire Station and Payarpora Sub Station coordinated the arrival of fire engines. Two fire engines arrived from Payarpora, and two more arrived from Kupwara and Trehgam respectively around 12:15 am, the Army added.

The fire was controlled and completely doused by 02:30 am in a joint effort by the Kupwara Fire Brigade, locals, and the Indian Army.

The fire caused extensive damage to the personal property of four houses, one shop, and one animal shelter, the Indian Army said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

