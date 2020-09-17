The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on September 15th issued a GAG order barring the media from reporting on a case pertaining to a FIR lodged by ACB against a former Advocate General and kin of a sitting Supreme Court Judge in the Amaravati land case.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on September 15th issued a GAG order barring the media from reporting on a case pertaining to a FIR lodged by ACB against a former Advocate General and kin of a sitting Supreme Court Judge in the Amaravati land case. Reacting on the same, YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader Mithun Reddy raised this issue in the Parliament , expressing his dissent over stifling the media by the High Court. He further said ,’ that the enforcement of law should be the same for the Prime Minister and a common man’.

Reacting on the same, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister of AP said that the FIR was filed by an independent body upon having conclusive evidence against the accused and those involved in the scam, but the court didn’t seem to consider them on the plea of the petitioner that the government was vindictive. “We are not vindictive towards opposition party leaders and thus we requested for fair investigation by CBI, which is a Central Government institution. The High Court orders were surprising,” he said adding that the will move the Supreme Court

“A known TDP activist turned Advocate General and kin of an influential person must have figured on merits of the investigation but stalling the probe in the initial stage is unprecedented,” he said adding that national media has reacted by tweets on the issue. “This is not just a gag on media, but it is a gag on institutions, and gag on the system,” he added. He further questioned the timing and haste in issuing the gag order, raising doubts about the involvement of influential people.

SC Advocate Prasanth Bhusan tweeted, “Shocking that the HC has issued a wide ranging gag order restraining media&social media from reporting facts stated in an FIR of the AP govt against its former AG & other important persons, esp when the petition didn’t ask for such gag! Against Art 19& RIT”

A senior journalist said, ”The story that caught my eye: when an aam aadmi is named in FIR, be prepared for worst.. when a khaas aadmi is named, get a gag order asap!”

