Hours long traffic jam was witnessed today at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after the authorities sealed the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the wake of coronavirus spread. Several trucks carrying essential items were stuck in the jam.

Chaos prevailed at across the main highway between Delhi-Ghaziabad as massive tragic jam was witnessed for several hours after the border between the two states was sealed. The direction to block any movement across the border was issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Prasad. The order was issued after six people tested positive for coronavirus. The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005

Many involved in essential services were stuck in serpentine queues as movement across the border crawled. Emergency-use vehicles & those providing essential services were exempt from the order but found themselves stuck in massive traffic jams because of the same. The traffic worsened at peak morning hours as no vehicles was allowed to ply on either side.

While the centre had allowed states to relax restriction from yesterday, Delhi CM made it clear that his govt will not be able to relax the lockdown as Delhi had recorded the second highest cases, with over 79 cases being reported in the last 24-hours.

