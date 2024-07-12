Mastermind behind Paper Leak, Rocky, in CBI Custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Rocky, the alleged mastermind behind the recent paper leak scandal, and secured a 10-day remand for further investigation. Rocky had been evading authorities in Nepal for several days following his involvement in the paper leak case.

Rocky’s capture came after intensive efforts by the CBI, who gathered crucial evidence from his phone implicating him in the leak. Following his name surfacing in connection with the paper leak, Rocky had been hiding in Nepal for an extended period.

Sources reveal that CBI tracked down Rocky’s location with information obtained from individuals named Sunny and Ranjit. Using IP addresses, the CBI successfully located and apprehended Rocky.

It was revealed that Rocky had sent the paper in PDF format to Chintu’s mobile, not his own. Additionally, crucial information about the mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya, was also obtained by the CBI from Rocky during interrogation.

The CBI continues its investigation into the paper leak scandal, aiming to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and bring all involved to justice.