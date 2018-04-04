After the incident came to light, it sent shockwaves through social media and drew the attention of local public representatives. Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed his concerns on the matter and promised an inspection into the case. "It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly," he said.

A middle-aged woman was seen carrying her differently-abled husband on her back on the streets of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The woman had to carry her husband because he was given no access to a wheel-chair or a tricycle by the medical authorities. She claimed that she had visited many offices appealing for a disability certificate to get her husband a wheelchair but she has been rebuffed by everyone.

On Wednesday morning, the woman started her routine journey from her house to a medical office in Mathura but she was not alone, she had her husband on her back. She was carrying her husband to a local chief medical officer in order to get a disability certificate. Throughout her way, a number of shocked onlookers were spotted. Some just stood there watching her plight while some captured the atrocious moment on their phones.

Mathura: A woman was seen carrying her differently-abled husband on her back to office of chief medical officer to obtain a disability certificate, says' we have no access to a wheel-chair or a tricycle. We went to many different offices but still have not got the certificate.' pic.twitter.com/nqtHetCOtZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

The woman’s husband was a truck driver who had to get his leg amputated after a medical condition couple of months ago. According to reports, when she went to the CMO office to get her husband’s disability certificate made, she was asked to get his photograph clicked. Since there was a lack of a wheelchair or a tricycle, she had to carry him on her back to the medical office.

After the incident came to light, it sent shockwaves through social media and drew the attention of local public representatives. Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed his concerns on the matter and promised an inspection into the case. “It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly,” he said.

It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly: UP Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary #Mathura pic.twitter.com/xDybvh9Mft — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

Couple of hours after the promise of UP minister, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura issued a disability certificate to the man. The disability certificate will now enable the man to get himself a government-sanctioned wheelchair or a tricycle.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura issues disability certificate to man who was carried by his wife to the CMO office. pic.twitter.com/TVEJ7lAC2G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

