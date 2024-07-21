Matter Of Immence Joy: PM Modi, As India Set To Host World Heritage Committee Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “matter of immense joy,” as the nation is set to host the meeting of the World Heritage Committee for the first time.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

“It’s a matter of immense joy that India is hosting the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. This is the first time our nation is hosting this committee. I look forward to attending the programme at 7 PM tomorrow evening. This is an important forum to exchange views on ways to preserve our heritage,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion. The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, will also attend the inaugural event, the release said.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee meeting for the first time. It will take place from July 21 to 31, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The World Heritage Committee meets once a year and is responsible for managing all matters pertaining to World Heritage and deciding on sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage List. During this meeting, proposals for nominating new sites on the World Heritage List, State of Conservation reports of 124 existing World Heritage properties, International Assistance and Utilisation of World Heritage Funds, etc., will be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by more than 2000 international and national delegates from more than 150 countries.

Along with the World Heritage Committee Meeting, the World Heritage Young Professionals’ Forum and the World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum are also being held on the sidelines.

Further, various exhibitions will also be set up at Bharat Mandapam to showcase India’s culture. The Return of Treasures Exhibition will showcase some of the retrieved artefacts brought back to the country. To date, more than 350 artefacts have been brought back.

Further, by using the latest AR and VR technologies, an immersive experience will be offered for 3 world heritage sites in India: Rani ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat; Kailasa Temple, Ellora Caves, Maharashtra; and Hoysala Temple, Halebid, Karnataka, the release said.

Also, an ‘Incredible India’ exhibition will be set up to highlight India’s rich cultural heritage, age-old civilisation, geographical diversity, tourism destinations and modern developments in the field of information technology and infrastructure, it added.

