Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Manmohan Singh for suggesting PM Modi to speak more often in public on the matters of importance. The BJP leader said that unlike under Manmohan Singh's tenure, Modi's words are heard and immediate actions are taken on them.

When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took an angry jibe at PM Modi and suggested the BJP leader to speak more often on the subjects that matter, Singh was bound to draw scathing reactions from BJP leadership. Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday laughed off the remarks made by the Congress leader. Ravi Shankar said that Manmohan should not compare his regime with Modi’s rule as the current Prime Minister is heard and swift action is taken on it.

While talking to media, Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Manmohan Singh’s comments, he said, “Prime Minister spoke strongly on rape incidents terming them shameful and inhuman. Dr Manmohan Singh unlike your observation, when PM Modi says something it’s heard and action is taken. Please Dr Manmohan Singh, don’t compare your days with that of Modi Ji’s.”

Also Read: ‘Alleged Maunmohan’ wants Modi to walk the talk

Earlier during an interview with The Indian Express, Manmohan Singh was content that Modi had finally spoken on the Unnao and Kathua rape cases that have caused a storm across the nation. However, the former PM was critical of Modi for being too late to publicly condemn the perpetrators in the rape cases. Manmohan said “But I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticise me for not speaking up. I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself.”

The Congress leader, who himself refrained from making public statements in the final months of his tenure as a PM, explained that when a leader doesn’t condemn the executioners of heinous crimes, the perpetrators tend to think that they can get away with their crimes. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” added Manmohan Singh.

Also Read: Ram, Sita cartoon lands Hyderabad journalist in trouble; gets police complaints and death threats

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App