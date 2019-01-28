It is a big setback for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections - due in April or May this year. Noor had met TMC president Banerjee earlier this week. On January 19, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had organised a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Ground where political bigwigs including three chief ministers were present.

Congress MP Mausam Noor on Monday joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna. Noor is a parliamentarian from Malda (North) of West Bengal. It is a big setback for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections – due in April or May this year. Noor had met TMC president Banerjee earlier this week. Noor had advocated for Congress-TMC alliance in West Bengal to stop the BJP from expanding its footprints in the state. But the state unit of the Congress had divergent views on the issue. This comes a day after Trinamool Congress announced that it will contest Lok Sabha elections in 14 states including Congress.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had in December last year made it clear that his party will go it alone in West against ruling TMC and Congress. West Bengal sends 42 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha. Noor’s induction into the Trinamool Congress would help the ruling party in Malda region which is said to be a stronghold of the Congress party. On January 19, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had organised a mega rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground where political bigwigs including three chief ministers were present. However, Congress president did not attend the event that suggested that all is not well in proposed mahagathbandhan which on several occasions have vowed to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the power. The BJP, on the other hand, has often alleged that Mamata Banerjee was scared of PM Modi’s popularity and hence she was trying to create hurdles for the party’s programme.

