The mega-'bhoomi-poojan' ceremony to lay the foundations of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is to be held on Wednesday in the presence of PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Ayodhya prepares for a spectacular event illuminated in festivities, after the Supreme Court gave a green light for temple construction in November last year.

The ‘bhoomi-pujan’ for the Ram temple, Ayodhya on August 5 should be an occasion for boosting “national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony”, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday.

The Congress general secretary released a statement, in Hindi, a day ahead of the ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya.

Vadra stated that Lord Ram has an impact on the culture of the Indian subcontinent and around the world and he belongs to everyone. Quoting poets such as Maithilisharan Gupt and Nirala, the Congress leader highlighted the many attributes of the Lord and added that “Ram wants the welfare of anyone, that is why he is the ‘maryada purushottam’.”

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं। भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने। मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

“On August 5, 2020 the ceremony for bhoomi-pujan of Ramlala’s temple has been scheduled. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this event spread his messages of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony,” Vadra said.

Her statement comes as Ramarchan puja began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram’s arrival.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony.

Temples across the city are decorated with lights, diyas and flowers ahead of the grand event.

Patna’s Mahavir Mandir Trust is preparing over 1.25 lakh ‘Raghupati Laddoos’ for the occasion. These laddoos will be distributed as ‘prasad’ to devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the ‘bhoomi pujan’. He along with officials also visited ‘Ram ki Paudi’ to inspect the arrangements ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

