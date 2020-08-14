BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra issued a whip again to six of its MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Ashok Gehlot govt in any no-confidence motion or any other proceedings in the state Assembly.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday issued a whip for the second time to six of its MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any other proceedings in the state Assembly. BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra issued the whip to the MLAs.

A press note by BSP stated that all six MLAs have been directed under para 2(1)(a) of the Xth Schedule to vote against the Congress Party in any No-Confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the Assembly session of Rajasthan Assembly and if they violate the same they will face disqualification under para 2(1)(b) of the Xth Schedule. The Rajasthan Assembly will convene its session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the top Congress leadership.

