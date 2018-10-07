#MeToo: Amid the Tanushree Dutta- Nana Patekar harassment controversy, other women have raised their voice against the misbehaviour done with them at the workplace. 2 women have made sexual harassment allegations against the journalist Mayank Jain, say reports. The reports suggest that he was also accused of harassment charges in 2017 and later had apologised on Twitter for his misbehaviour.

After actor Tanushree Dutta shared her story of alleged sexual harassment, women from different sectors broke the ice and raised their voice against the misbehaviour with them at the workplace. Journalist Mayank Jain seems to join the fray with actor Nana Patekar, stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty and author Chetan Bhagat, who are facing the charges of molestation and harassment.

As per the reports, two women have levelled allegations against the prominent journalist Mayank Jain on Twitter for indecency and sexual harassment. Jain has worked with several media organisations including the Scroll.in and BloombergQuint. The reports suggest that he had faced harassment charges in 2017.

In a Tweet, a female journalist called Mayank Jain a sexual predator adding that she had been at the receiving end of this man’s unwelcome sexual predations.

The victim added that in 2017, another woman had made similar charges against Jain for making unwanted sexual advances. Although Mayank Jain had later apologised on Twitter in 2017 for his misbehaviour.

Later, the BloombergQuint had issued a statement saying that they are deeply troubled to hear that such misbehaviour and harassment may have occurred at a work-related event in December 2016. Unfortunately, as no complaint was made and they had no way of taking any action against the person involved.

Even the slightest reference (that something of this nature had occurred) would have prompted immediate corrective action. BloombergQuint has a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment in the workplace and they are horrified that any their team member would have to face such unpleasantness and ugly behaviour from a colleague.

The BloombergQuint wish the female journalist would have given us a chance to stand up for her and all other women in the workplace. Since neither person is an employee at this point no action on our part is possible.”

