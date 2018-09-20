The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that it will fight the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi led-Janta Congress in Chhattisgarh. In the poll-bound state, Dalit population plays an important role in determining election results in regions like Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh and Bastar.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced that it will fight the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections in alliance with former chief minister Ajit Jogi led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that it will fight the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and if the alliance wrests power from the incumbent BJP then Jogi will be the Chief Minister.

“BSP will fight on 35 seats and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress will contest on 55 seats,” the BSP chief was quoted by ANI as saying.

WHO IS AJIT JOGI?

Ajit Jogi is the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and formed his party after being expelled from the Congress. Ajit Jogi said that together with the BSP, they will be able to defeat the BJP in the state.

BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for past 15 years. Satta ka durupyog, paise ka durupyog, prashasnik tantra ka durupoyog karke woh phir se satta mein aana chahti hai. Ab humara gathbandhan ho gaya hai, Mayawati ji aur humlog mil kar unko(BJP) avashya rok lenge: Ajit Jogi pic.twitter.com/gGPIShNbCi — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

DALIT VOTE BANK

In Chhattisgarh, Dalit population plays an important role in determining election results in regions like Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh and Bastar.

According to reports, Dalits are around 11.6% of the population.

WHAT MAYAWATI-JOGI ALLIANCE MEANS?

With Mayawati-Jogi alliance coming up in the state, there will be a triangular contest for the first time in the history of the tribal state.

Earlier, Mayawati had asserted that BSP would form alliance with other parties to take on BJP in the several upcoming states elections if given a respectable number of seats to contest.

Now, this alliance can be seen as a message to the Congress, which had been in talks with the BSP for a tie-up in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, that BSP has options other than Congress if BSP’s message is ignored.

The BSP-Congress alliance fell in Chhattisgarh reportedly because the Congress did not agree to concede more than seven to nine seats. Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More