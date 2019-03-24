Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a letter to Pak PM Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day. Lashing out at PM Modi, Mayawati said that he should have taken permission from the people of the country before writing a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister. In a tweet, Mayawati asked Prime Minister that on one hand, to get votes, several types of heated comments and stern public stand, while on the other hand a secret congratulatory letter to Pak PM. Is it right to play with sentiments of 130 crore people of the country? Making an appeal to the voters Mayawati said people must remain alert.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav extended his support to Mayawati’s statement and tweeted that this letter should have been written after taking permission from 130 crore countrymen.
The reports suggest that PM Modi had written a letter to letter to Imran Khan said, it is time for people of the subcontinent to work together for a peaceful and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have been heightened after the Pulwama terror attack. The cowardly attack more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. The responsibility of the attack was later claimed by Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Masood Azhar.
