BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at PM Narendra Modi for sending a letter to Pak PM Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day. The said that before writing a letter to Pakistan PM, Prime Minister Modi should have asked for permission from 130 crore countrymen.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a letter to Pak PM Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day. Lashing out at PM Modi, Mayawati said that he should have taken permission from the people of the country before writing a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister. In a tweet, Mayawati asked Prime Minister that on one hand, to get votes, several types of heated comments and stern public stand, while on the other hand a secret congratulatory letter to Pak PM. Is it right to play with sentiments of 130 crore people of the country? Making an appeal to the voters Mayawati said people must remain alert.

On the one hand strong anti-Pakistan stand & striking statements for the sake of vote bank politics but on the other hand secret greeting letter to Pak PM. Is this kind of politics of deceive & deception with 130 crore people of the country by BJP proper? People must remain alert — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 23, 2019

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav extended his support to Mayawati’s statement and tweeted that this letter should have been written after taking permission from 130 crore countrymen.

The reports suggest that PM Modi had written a letter to letter to Imran Khan said, it is time for people of the subcontinent to work together for a peaceful and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been heightened after the Pulwama terror attack. The cowardly attack more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. The responsibility of the attack was later claimed by Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Masood Azhar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More