Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) partners BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her claims on fielding weak candidates to cut down BJP's vote share. The alliance partners said the Congress general secretary was making excuse because her party will be losing in UP.

Dissing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s claims to have fielded weak candidates to eat into BJP’s vote share, Bahujan Samaj Party ((BSP) chief Mayawati asked voters to not waste their votes on Congress and said both BJP and Congress are the same. Likewise, Mayawati’s mahagathbandhan ( grand alliance) partner and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday too mocked Congress general secretary’s statement and termed it as a mere excuse. He also said that the party was aware that it will lose in the state, reported ANI.

Akhilesh also said that there was no difference between the BJP and Congress and by making such statements Congress was only benefitting the BJP. The BSP President has termed Priyanka’s’ statement as a pretext and said people are not with the Congress. Rejecting her statements, Akhilesh said no party would field weal candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The people are not with them, therefore, Priyanka was making excuses, added Akhilesh.

Priyanka, on Wednesday, in a media interaction in Raebareili had said that her party has fielded some weak candidates in UP with an aim to cut into BJP’s vote share. She had said that Congress will win on the seat where candidates were strong, and will cut into BJP’s vote share where the candidates were slightly lightweight.

Attacking BJP, Akhilesh said BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies against leaders in opposition from the Congress. He further claimed that the person who filed PILs against Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was present at the nomination of Lucknow Congress candidate.

Debunking Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s claims that BJP was controlling SP and BSP, he said no one was controlling the alliance and that the SP, BSP and RLD would collectively give a major setback to the ruling party. He further labelled the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as the glue that has connected with the people on the ground.

