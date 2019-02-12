Mayawati condemns Yogi Adityanath for detaining Akhilesh Yadav: BSP chief Mayawati came to the support of Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav after the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was stopped in Lucknow from boarding a plane to Prayagraj. Mayawati condemned UP CM Yogi Adityanath for resorting to undemocratic and dictatorial activities for political gains.

Mayawati condemns Yogi Adityanath for detaining Akhilesh Yadav: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati came in support of his ally Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday after the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo was stopped from boarding a plane to Prayagraj at Lucknow airport. Mayawati slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling his actions “anti-democratic and an example of total dictatorship”. She also asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has become so afraid of BSP-SP alliance that it is resorting to such “undemocratic” political activities.

Earlier in the day, SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was stopped at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow while he was trying to board a plane to Prayagraj to attend an event organised by the Allahabad’s University Students’ Union. After a long tirade by Akhilesh Yadav against the Yogi government, his political ally Mayawati came to the fore criticising Adityanath and his regime.

Mayawati took to her official Twitter handle saying, “Extremely condemnable that Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was stopped at Lucknow airport today in order to prevent him from attending a programme in Allahabad. This is anti-democratic and an example of a total dictatorship of BJP government.”

“Is the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh so afraid of the BSP-SP alliance that it is resorting to anti-democratic methods in order to curb our political activities. This is very unfortunate and this undemocratic step will be fought at all levels,” she added.

On being questioned about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party should refrain from its anarchist activities.

The state government was forced to take this step because Akhilesh Yadav was adamant to visit Allahabad University despite the educational institute’s request not to do so, added Adityanath.

The Registrar of Allahabad University had on Monday written a letter to the Personal Secretary of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, informing him that politicians are not allowed in university programmes, news agency ANI reported.

