The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday. Reports said that both the parties extended their talks on the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance to not let the BJP form its government in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 for one more time. In the meeting, both SP and BSP have agreed on equally dividing the 78 seats between them as the parties are not contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli, Lok Sabha constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi respectively. According to reports, both the parties are keeping Congress aside from the pact following the bitter relationship they had in the past few months.

The final decision on the seat-sharing will be taken on January 15, extending a chance to smaller parties to be a part of the grand alliance, reports said. With 80 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh becomes the state with the highest number of seats in the country and somewhere the state does affect the final call on which party will form the government in the Centre.

However, Mayawati is trying to get a couple of more seats as she has suggested her two-three seats to be given to Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jat leader Ajit Singh, one of her prospective partner.

