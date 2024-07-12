Mayawati Applauds Delhi University's Rejection Of 'Manusmriti' In Law Faculty Syllabus

Mayawati welcomed the Delhi University Vice Chancellor’s decision to reject the inclusion of ‘Manusmriti’ readings in the syllabus of its Law Faculty, stating that strong opposition was natural and the cancellation of this proposal was a welcome step.

“Strong opposition to the proposal to teach Manusmriti in the Law Department of Delhi University, which goes against the honor and dignity of the Indian Constitution and its egalitarian and welfare objectives, is natural and the decision to cancel this proposal is a welcome step,” she said in a post on the social media platform X.

She further emphasized that Manusmriti does not align with the principles on which Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution and that attempts to include Manusmriti in the curriculum were inappropriate.

“Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar composed the universally accepted Indian Constitution, emphasizing the self-respect of marginalized people, women, humanism, and secularism, which are completely incompatible with Manusmriti. Therefore, any such attempt is not appropriate at all,” Mayawati added.

On Thursday, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh announced the rejection of the proposal to include the Sanskrit text ‘Manusmriti’ or Laws of Manu, belonging to the Dharmastra literary tradition of Hinduism, in the LLB curriculum.

“Yesterday, we received information that Manusmriti would be part of the Law Faculty course at DU. I inquired and spoke to the Delhi University Vice Chancellor. He assured me that while some law faculty members proposed changes in the jurisprudence chapter, the Delhi University administration did not endorse this proposal. Today, in the Academic Council meeting, the Vice Chancellor rejected the proposal. We are all committed to our Constitution and a forward-looking approach. The government is dedicated to upholding the true spirit and letter of the Constitution. There is no question of including any controversial content from any scripture,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case