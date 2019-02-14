Mayawati attacks Congress, BJP on NSA: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh are using provisions of the National Security Act as an insturment of state terror against citizens, said BSP president Mayawati. She said this in connection with the booking of 3 Muslim men for cow slaughter in Khandwa, MP and 14 Aligarh Muslim University students for raising anti-national slogans under NSA provisions. PC Sharma, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, has said the BSP boss should have discussed it with the government via a letter before tweeting about it.

Mayawati attacks Congress, BJP on NSA: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati slammed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath for excessive use of National Security Act (NSA) provisions against Muslims. In Madhya Pradesh, a case under NSA has been registered against 3 Muslim men in a Khandwa cow slaughter case while in UP, 14 Aligarh Muslim University students were booked under NSA and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in the AMU campus. Mayawati likened the two cases as examples of state terror. She said people of the two states should decide the difference between the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress governments as both of them don’t flinch in using draconian laws against citizens in an example of increasing state-stanctioned terror.

Mayawati tweeted that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is playing the same role as the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, one of them used NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter and the other booked 14 students for raising anti-national slogans. Her criticism of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is significant since the party would not have been able to stake claim to power without BSP support.

Congress govt in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP govt booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror & condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the cong & BJP govt? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 14, 2019

On Mayawati’s tweet, Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said they are going by what they promised in their election manifesto and if the BSP chief thinks that something is going on against the principles, then she could write to the state government and discuss on it. He added no comparison can be made between the BJP and Congress governments.

