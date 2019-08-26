Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has slammed Congress-led opposition for attempting to visit Jammu and Kashmir without prior permission. She said the opposition move has presented the Centre with another opportunity to politicise the issue.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation was restricted at the Srinagar airport from meeting Jammu and Kashmir people, BSP supremo Mayawati in a series of tweets slammed the opposition saying her party supported Centre’s move and added that BR Ambedkar, an ardent idealogue of equality, unity and integrity also rejected the provision of Article 370.

The former UP Chief Minister said it will take some time for things to normalize in Jammu and Kashmir. She said opposition’s attempt to visit the state without prior permission has unnecessarily invited the Centre and governor to politicise the issue.

Mayawati said it would have been better had the opposition given a thought before visiting the state and added that it would be better to wait for things to normalize.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi and his delegation were sent back from Srinagar airport following which the former Congress president said things weren’t normal in the state.

In an attempt to convince the officials deployed at the airport, Rahul Gandhi could be seen negotiating with them to let the delegation review the situation in the valley. He told them that he came on the invitation of Governor Satya Pal Malik and asked why he was not allowed despite being invited.

Later, he slammed the government saying if everything was normal then why Opposition was not permitted to cross the airport. In response, state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal read out a tweet issued a night ahead of Rahul’s visit that stated that political leaders should not attempt to distract the gradual restoration of normalcy in the valley, henceforth, are requested to not visit Srinagar.

