BJP cadre has hit back at Mayawati for making personal remarks against Prime Minister Modi. It said the former UP chief minister had already feared that she would be losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and hence was resorting to such tactics.

The political mudslinging battle between Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stooped new low as Mayawati on Monday, took a potshot at PM over the Alwar gangrape case claiming that women legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feared if their husbands would also leave them if Modi met them given the Prime Minister too had left his wife.

This did not go well with the BJP cadre as the party expressed anguish over Mayawati’s scathing remarks and said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made such comments out of frustration given that her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls was inevitable. Hitting out at Mayawati, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the gathbandhan (grand alliance) between SP-BSP was heading nowhere and hence there was a sense of insecurity. She further said that Mayawati had no respect left for any position or institution.

Another BJP leader Bizay Sonkar Shastri criticising Mayawati said she was desperate after she sensed her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and hence was using foul language against the Prime Minister. He also said that she would not be able to open her vote account like in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and was misusing the mission taken up by Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. He dubbed Mayawati as a daughter of daulat (wealth) and not Dalit.

Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said Mayawati’s disappointment was evident as polling for general elections was coming to an end and that she had sensed her defeat. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called Mayawati an unfit for public life as he responded to her personal attack on PM Modi.

Mayawati on Monday had mounted an irreversible attack on Modi saying the Prime Minister could not be expected to respect others’ wives and sisters when he had left his own wife for politics.

The comment was made in the wake of Alwar gangrape case with the Prime Minister accusing Mayawati of shedding crocodile tears at a rally in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He had dared her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan if she was serious about the tragic rape case. This was responded by Mayawati condemning PM for playing dirty politics.

