Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that the party would fight all elections on its own from now on, putting a formal end to its alliance with the Samajwadi Party-led by Akhilesh Yadav. The two parties had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as the mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh but contrary to great expectations of the combine, the two parties together could get only 15 seats; 10 for the BSP and 5 for the SP.

Mayawati was sharp on the SP for its attitude after the elections, specifically, Akhilesh not calling her after the results came in. In that light, she said, for the sake of the party and the larger Dalit movement, the BSP will chart its own course. The announcement was made yesterday, after a meeting with senior party leaders.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the BSP had decided to keep the differences with SP aside for development of the country. However, the party’s behaviour after 2019 Lok Sabha elections made her think that it would not be possible to defeat the BJP in upcoming elections. She added that keeping the fact in mind the party decided to call it quits with the Samajwadi Party.

परन्तु लोकसभा आमचुनाव के बाद सपा का व्यवहार बीएसपी को यह सोचने पर मजबूर करता है कि क्या ऐसा करके बीजेपी को आगे हरा पाना संभव होगा? जो संभव नहीं है। अतः पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के हित में अब बीएसपी आगे होने वाले सभी छोटे-बड़े चुनाव अकेले अपने बूते पर ही लड़ेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 24, 2019

Apart from that, Mayawati also announced some key organisational changes in the party after its deburring in the Lok Sabha polls. Former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali, who had defected to the BSP was appointed as party chief leader on Sunday. Apart from that, BSP Supremo Mayawati named her brother Anand Kumar as vice-president of the party.

