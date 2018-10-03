In a fresh blow, BSP president Mayawati hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, October 3, saying he does not want a Congress-BSP alliance, as he is afraid of agencies like ED, CBI. She also announced that her party will contest alone in upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, October 3, claiming he does not want a Congress-BSP alliance, as he is afraid of agencies like ED, and CBI. She also announced that BSP will not forge an alliance with the Congress and fight assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own. Unleashing a scathing attack at the Congress, in a press conference, the BSP supremo said, “Digvijaya Singh, who is also a BJP agent, is giving statements that Mayawati has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless.”

She further added that the Congress’s intention is not to defeat the ruling BJP but to cause harm to other friendly political parties and that the Rahul Gandhi-led party has become arrogant and assumes it can defeat the ruling party alone, but the people of the country are infuriated with the Congress as much as they are with the BJP.

BSP will fight assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own. No alliance with Congress: BSP chief Mayawati to ANI pic.twitter.com/o1KLsV0hDU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

#WATCH Delhi: BSP Chief Mayawati's reaction when asked if there is any possibility of a BSP-Congress alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha & assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/jAztvwiV7r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

I feel that Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi's intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However some Congress leaders are sabotaging this : BSP Chief Mayawati to ANI pic.twitter.com/KNZyCgD0rX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless: BSP Chief Mayawati to ANI pic.twitter.com/4tEQStqpyt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress- BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI: Mayawati to ANI pic.twitter.com/d4KmRzM93Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

Citing the reasons of 2017 Gujarat polls, Mayawati said the Congress did not learn any lesson after the elections. Meanwhile, in September, the BSP supremo had baffled the Congress after she released a list of 22 candidates in Morena and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh, which is Congress’s strong base.

Recently she also declared a tie-up with Ajit Jogi for the Chhattisgarh elections. Jogi, who served as the first chief minister of the state of Chhattisgarh, was ousted by the Congress in 2016.

While the Congress claims Mayawati is under excessive pressure from the ruling BJP not to forge an alignment with any opposition party.

